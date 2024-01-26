Food Industry Workers’ Day Celebrated in Matanzas

¡Haz clic para puntuar esta entrada! (Votos: 0 Promedio: 0 )

Workers of the Food Industry in Matanzas celebrated their day on January 25. The professionals of the sector ratified the commitment to achieve greater productive results, promoting innovative activity, savings, protection of resources and encouraging quality.

The Matanzas Meat Company, winner of the venue of the celebration, selected the Basic Business Unit (UEB) “Ciro Redondo” of the municipality of Jovellanos as host to celebrate the provincial event for its relevant results.

On the occasion, members of the National Union and the Provincial Bureau of Workers of the Food Industry and Fisheries, recognized workers with the Pedro Marrero Aizpurúa Distinction for their uninterrupted link for 20 and 25 years with the sector.

During the meeting, several union leaders as well as labor groups received the 85th Anniversary Recognition of the Cuban Workers’ Confederation. In a special way, the UEB Ciro Redondo headquarters center was honored for its comprehensive results during 2023.

The celebration was joined by the recognition of the people of Matanzas to the professionals of the Food Industry and Fishing on the occasion of its 53rd anniversary. In the voices of the worker and union leader Hasnay Barceló Sosa, as well as Marielis Gómez Hernández, General Secretary of the Provincial Bureau of the Food Industry and Fisheries Union, came the words of commitment and congratulations respectively.

The meeting was chaired by the Member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and First Secretary of the Provincial Committee of the Party in Matanzas, Susely Morfa González, the main authorities of the headquarters territory and of this strategic sector in the province. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon