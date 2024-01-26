Contributions of the scientific community in Matanzas are recognized

¡Haz clic para puntuar esta entrada! (Votos: 0 Promedio: 0 )

The presentation of the CITMA 2023 Awards to 9 proposals of high rigor, impact and scientific results marked the beginning of the celebration of the event for Science Day in the province of Matanzas.

Special distinctions were also awarded for their economic and social impacts, contribution to municipal development and greater relevance to the environment.

As part of the ceremony, the new doctors of sciences of the province were officially received in the scientific community of Matanzas, with the commitment to contribute to the quality and development of scientific potential.

The Carlos J. Finlay Order was awarded to five doctors of sciences from Matanzas for their recognized contribution to the development of science. In addition, other researchers and managers of science, technology and innovation policies were recognized, who obtained national distinctions.

In the same way, the professional trajectory of young scientists from Matanzas was praised as agents of change and promoters of territorial development, and another group obtained the Forjadores del Futuro seal, granted by the National Council of the Youth Technical Brigades to exalt the work of the new generations in scientific and technical creation.

The Union of Education, Science and Sports Workers gave the recognition of Distinguished Collectives for their extraordinary contribution to several Matanzas centers committed to promoting science, technology and innovation. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon