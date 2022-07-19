Flight from Miami arrived in Varadero thanks to the Shortening Distances initiative

The Juan Gualberto Gómez International Airport, in Varadero, received the first promotional flight from Miami thanks to the Shortening Distances initiative of the Havanatur Celimar Agency. A total of 74 passengers obtained the free ticket through a raffle organized by the agency to visit their relatives residing in Cuba.

Visitor Leovel San Martín Rodríguez thanked the opportunity to travel to the Island and recognized the progress in relation to the measures imposed on Cuba during the Trump administration.

The flight is part of the reestablishment of air operations from the United States to Cuba and another four flights will soon arrive in the territories of Villa Clara, Camagüey, Holguín and Santiago de Cuba, explained to the Cuban News Agency Silvia Peralta Valle, director of Havanatur Celimar.

Photo: CubanNewsAgency

The Shortening Distances initiative is a reference to the bridges of love necessary to unite families from Cuba and the United States. (ALH)

By Anylisec Grau Boffill

Translated by Gabriela Bringas Hernández