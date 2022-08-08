Fire suffocated in the first damaged tank in the industrial zone of Matanzas

Journalist Humberto López reports through his Facebook profile that the first damaged tank is without flames at this time. Only white smoke emanates.

The second tank involved is burning and deformed.

The third maintains its structure in good condition, it is being cooled with water at intervals, in order to maintain an adequate temperature that prevents the combustion of gases.

In the industrial zone of Matanzas they maintain an intense work and constant observation of any variation.

By Anylisec Grau Boffill

Translated by Gabriela Bringas Hernández