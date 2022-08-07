TV Yumurí en Telegram

Miguel Díaz-Canel at the Command Post located in the areas surrounding the incident

At the Command Post, located in the areas surrounding the incident, where the evolution of the fire is permanently monitored, President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, together with Prime Minister Manuel Marrero CruzManuel Marrero Cruz and Secretary of Organization Dr. Roberto Morales Ojeda, verified the progress of the actions.

They learned that tank three continues to cool down, the fire caused by the fuel spill has been put out, and foam has started pouring into the first tank.

