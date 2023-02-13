The difficulty with the arrive of goods to the country and the assurance of the resources compromised the distribution of the products of the familiar basket corresponding to the month January on Matanzas.

Principally the delay of the commercialization of the oil on the storage network of the province during this period, by not being on this storage provoked disturbing among the consumers.

Naida Limonta Brocar, principal commercial of the Province Company of Food of Matanzas, explained that the distribution of the oil corresponding to the first month of the year will be complete the weekend of the thirteen populations of the territory.

We knows that is the principal catering fountain of the family, from there the urgency of delivery on the less time possible; we begins for four populations, but with the help of the workers of transport we will cover the province on the next days.

Limonta Brocar also refer to the delay in the distribution of grain, corresponding to December, though the note book of catering, on the population of Union de Reyes and Jovellanos, were to the moment some establishment of the zone more far do not received this supply.

Also convert about the delivery of coffee on January. Its presence on the establishment suffer delays on the last months, and of well now if available, will arrived the network of trade on dependence of the transportation.

About the familiar basket to the month in course the directive say count with rise, grain and sugar, but not on the per cent that below the distribution in all the territory, that to make according the arrive of those products. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon