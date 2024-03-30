Etecsa Matanzas promotes actions in favor of women

¡Haz clic para puntuar esta entrada! (Votos: 0 Promedio: 0 )

Promoting equal rights, opportunities and possibilities is the premise of the Gender Committee of the Territorial Division of the Cuban Telecommunications Company (Etecsa) in Matanzas, in compliance with the National Program for the Advancement of Women (PAM).

Yanet Jordán del Puerto, head of the Human Capital department, explained to the Cuban News Agency that female workers represent 47.93 percent of the workforce at Etecsa Matanzas, of which 34 hold management positions and about 13 are under 35.

Prioritizing professional improvement through various modalities such as the use of the Moodle platform and diploma courses developed at the University of Matanzas, constitute a priority for the company in order to increase the training and qualification of women to face new challenges in the tasks of direction of the sector, he highlighted.

The Housing Maintenance Program, approved in the Collective Bargaining Agreement, supports help for women with families in vulnerable situations or who have construction problems in their homes and maintain good professional performance in the field, she commented.

According to Jordán del Puerto, care is also guaranteed for pregnant women and women with complex illnesses, as well as the creation of a medical check-up program for women, the collaboration of the Contreras Polyclinic and the Faustino Pérez Teaching Clinical Surgical Hospital of Matanzas

The actions that comprise the PAM are part of the daily actions of the Etecsa union, a culture that goes beyond business objectives and is transmitted to new incorporations to ensure the creation of healthy work environments that provide well-being to both women and men, he concluded. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon