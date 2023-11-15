They elect a direct delegate to the Twelfth Congress of the UJC

The accreditation of two people from Matanzas belonging to the Revolutionary Armed Forces as Direct Delegates to the Twelfth Congress of the Union of Young Communists represents recognition of the work and dedication of Cuban youth.

At the Camilo Cienfuegos Military School in Matanzas, the only one of its kind designated by its results for the election of a direct delegate, the young student Gabriela de la Caridad Fundora Barreto was accredited.

When referring to the significance of the election of the young woman from San Antonio de Cabezas in the Matanzas municipality of Unión de Reyes, she showed her pride and commitment to worthily representing the Matanzas youth in the important event.

At the Military Construction Company No. 4 of Matanzas, considered the best of its kind in the country, they selected the young Dariel Hernández Coto, due to his merits.

The young engineer stands out for his decisive participation in missions and projects of the business system of the armed forces.

At the events, chaired by the members of the Central Committee, the head of the Political Directorate of the FAR Division General Víctor Rojo Ramos, the head of the Central Army, Division General Andrés González Brito and the first secretary of the Party in Matanzas Susely Morfa González, along with other officials, members of the National Bureau of the UJC, political and government cadres in the territory, were recognized as the young people who made up the candidacy for the great event.

With the delivery of cards to new members of the Cuban youth vanguard and the recognition of the results of their work, the two representatives of the Revolutionary Armed Forces in Matanzas were accredited as direct delegates to the Twelfth Congress of the Union of Young Communists. (ALH)

