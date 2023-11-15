They elect a direct delegate to the Twelfth Congress of the UJC

The accreditation of two people from Matanzas belonging to the Revolutionary Armed Forces as Direct Delegates to the Twelfth Congress of the Union of Young Communists represents recognition of the work and dedication of Cuban youth.
At the Camilo Cienfuegos Military School in Matanzas, the only one of its kind designated by its results for the election of a direct delegate, the young student Gabriela de la Caridad Fundora Barreto was accredited.
When referring to the significance of the election of the young woman from San Antonio de Cabezas in the Matanzas municipality of Unión de Reyes, she showed her pride and commitment to worthily representing the Matanzas youth in the important event.
At the Military Construction Company No. 4 of Matanzas, considered the best of its kind in the country, they selected the young Dariel Hernández Coto, due to his merits.
The young engineer stands out for his decisive participation in missions and projects of the business system of the armed forces.