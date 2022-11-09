David Lopez: «I feel a great passion for tell history in pictures»

The matanzero photographer David Lopez is being award winning in the 28 Latin American contest of photography documentary The works and the days a contest that other yumurino Julio Cesar Garcia, was a finalist too.

At his 23 years this younger artist dazzle to a prestigious international judge that decided give him the first reward in the economic category of care.

To David, this is the most important recognition in the photographic ambit were he started just ago a lust rum, thought his work exhibits already a big mature in the conceptual.

«My grand father live in the town of Ceiba Mocha far away of the rest of the family, he has life system, that hi is adapted and he like it, in isolation, the life of farmer, Other person in his situation would complain, but he never to regret» «He is one of the most ancient work i still do. I started in 2019, without thinking in nothing serous, each time i visited him i took pictures and over time he become in good lucking training«

To Cañibano ho met in the creative photograph school of Havana, he identify him as a fundamental influence on his piece.

«I want to take this kind of pictures because they are the most closer to the people. Interacts with the others reality and that they tell me their story that is the center of my passion» «I make my self involved, i spend a lot of time talking, trying to understand those ho i making pictures. then i return and i show them the result. this closeness with the human being is so interesting«

About the overcoming of the of the younger photograph make sure that not influences in the curse and the work shop to that can access as the will and the the desire you invest. (ALH)