Mejor sin Bloqueo

David Lopez: «I feel a great passion for tell history in pictures»

Anylisec Grau Boffill 5 horas ago English Deja un comentarios 23 Vistas

The matanzero photographer David Lopez is being award winning in the 28 Latin American contest of photography documentary The works and the days a contest that other  yumurino Julio Cesar Garcia, was a finalist too.

At his 23 years this younger artist dazzle to a prestigious international  judge  that decided give him the first reward in the economic category of care.

To David, this is the most important recognition in the photographic ambit were he started just ago a lust rum, thought his work exhibits already a big mature in the conceptual.

«My grand father  live in the town of Ceiba Mocha  far away of the rest of the family, he has life system, that hi is adapted and he like it, in isolation, the life of farmer, Other person in his situation would complain, but he never to regret»

«He is one of the most ancient work i still do. I started in 2019, without thinking in nothing serous, each time i visited him i took pictures and over time he become in good lucking training«

To Cañibano ho met in the creative photograph school  of Havana, he identify him as a fundamental influence on his piece.

«I want to take this kind of pictures because they are the most closer to the people. Interacts  with the others reality and that they tell me their story that is the center of my passion»

«I make my self involved, i spend a lot of time talking, trying to understand those ho i making pictures. then i return and i show them the result. this closeness with the human being is so interesting«

About the overcoming of the of the younger photograph make sure that not influences in the curse and the work shop to that can access as the will and the the desire you invest. (ALH)

Post Views: 26

Etiquetas

Acerca Anylisec Grau Boffill

Le puede interesar

They observe red rainbow over the airport of Matanzas

A red rainbow was observed the Sunday over the airport Juan Gualberto Gomez, Varadero in …

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *

TV Yumurí en Telegram
Desarrollado en WordPress | Diseñado por TV Yumurí
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved