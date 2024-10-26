Cuba expresses solidarity with province hit by tropical storm Oscar

Organizations and institutions in Cuba continue to collect donations today to support families affected by the passage of tropical storm Oscar in the province of Guantánamo.

Following the call made by the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution and various citizen entities and initiatives, it was possible to gather clothing, toiletries, household items, toys and food that are organized in suitcases for prompt shipment to the easternmost part of the country.

More than 600 young people from all provinces of the country signed up for aid brigades in Guantánamo, which is still in the Cyclone Alert phase due to the flooding caused by the meteorological event.

The first secretary of the Union of Young Communists of Cuba, Meyvis Estévez, highlighted on her social networks that the headquarters of the municipal and provincial committees of the organization have received dozens of donations from young people, which will be sent to the most affected territories.

The accounts in question are: 0699983004299919 (of the Banco de Crédito y Comercio); 1299731002599715 (of the Banco Popular de Ahorro) and 0598770006615919 (Banco Metropolitano S.A.)

The entity specifies that transfers can be made through electronic payment channels: ATMs, the Transfermóvil application or by depositing cash in any bank branch.

The day before, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel toured the communities that were impacted by the floods in San Antonio del Sur, Imías and Maisí.

When speaking with the population, the head of State stressed that «these are difficult times, but we will overcome them; Guantánamo cannot feel abandoned; has the full support of the country.”

Díaz-Canel emphasized that “now the first thing is, among all and with the support brigades that they will have, to solve everything that is immediate – fallen trees, power lines, lifting of the affected homes, and guaranteeing communications.”

Contingents of linemen from all provinces moved to the eastern end of the country to collaborate in the restoration of electrical service in the area. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon

