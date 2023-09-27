Matanzas company accounts on the progress of banking

The implementation of the current banking process is checked weekly by videoconference, with the participation of municipal authorities. The Provincial Group created for this purpose, chaired by Lourdes Sarmiento Díaz, applies various practices, including the accountability of the agencies involved.

During the last check-up, which was attended by the member of the Executive Bureau of the Provincial Party Committee, Norma Llerena Pérez, and the Vice Governor Marieta Poey Zamora, the accountability of the Provincial Collection Company was evaluated.

In the information provided on the results of the business entity, the need to increase the pace of work and the realization of the tasks for banking was considered.

In the period evaluated, they only had Enzona as an electronic platform, the operations carried out are scarce and the levels of bank deposits are low, among other aspects evaluated, so a higher dynamic was obtained in the fulfillment of the committed actions.

The consolidation of the process in the units of Banco de Crédito y Comercio (Bandec) and Banco Popular de Ahorro (BPA) were also evaluated during the working session, and the progress made during the last week was pointed out. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon