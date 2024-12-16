Community intervention is carried out in the Marina neighborhood

Health sector workers and medical students carried out a community intervention in the La Marina neighborhood, in the main municipality of Matanzas.

Attention to pregnant women, elderly people and the sale of traditional natural medicine products were part of the activities carried out in the community.

Primary school students received a talk to promote oral education and played group participation games with students of the Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing.

The community intervention takes place every month and is part of the extension project of the University of Medical Sciences of Matanzas «We Take Care of Your Health.» On this occasion, evaluators from the accrediting committee of the Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing of the Yumurino study center were present.

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon

