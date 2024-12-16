Bandec Matanzas works to strengthen banking

With around 7,440 banked clients out of a total of 18,968 clients to be banked, Banco de Crédito y Comercio (Bandec) in Matanzas arrives in December, a banking entity that during 2024 intentionally worked on the delivery of magnetic cards and Multibancas to natural and legal persons in different spaces, as well as on timely training for Matanzas residents. Ailín Lozano Lozano, institutional communicator at Bandec, highlights that during this year they have delivered approximately 62,913 magnetic cards and around 46,027 Multibancas, which has contributed to the increase in operations carried out through electronic payment channels.

Although in the province there are still difficulties for Matanzas residents to decide which payment method to use when purchasing goods or paying for services, during 2024, 14,700,272 transactions have been carried out, showing an increase in their use compared to 2023, when 10,956,572 were carried out. Of these, most took place through Mobile Banking.

“Bandec is part of the provincial Banking Work Group, and from there we contribute to the inspection, review and visits to businesses that do not yet have fiscal bank accounts, do not use them or do not have QR Codes. In that sense, we still have work to do as a group in the province and in the municipalities because it is a weakness that not all establishments have QR Codes or give people the possibility of paying by that means,” explains Yanetsy Chávez Camaraza, provincial director of Bandec.

Regarding the extra cash, approximately 144,456 operations have been carried out to date through Transfermóvil and 56,659 through Enzona, with Matanzas being the second province in the country in terms of the number of operations carried out through Enzona and the third through Transfermóvil.

The purpose of banking is to offer all of society access and use of banking and financial services for payments, savings and credit, as part of a process of financial inclusion, a process that takes years, resources and work to fully implement.

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon

