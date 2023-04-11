Commemorate In Jaguey Grande creation of the childhood circle

Sixty two years of create comply this April 10 the childhood circle in Cuba, Several generations of jagueyenses grew up, were the educators or miss, were those moments, were prepare to a full life and happy.

On this new birthday, an activity was developed at the Rolando Tomás Escardó House of Culture, in Jagüey Grande, where the three children’s circles of the municipal seat presented rhythmic bands in different formats. The little ones from the Tamara Bunque school also performed a danzón dance.

Limay Quintana Paz, head of the Department of Early Childhood in the Municipal Directorate of Education, highlighted the role in society of these institutions, highly valued by working women; Ideal place for children to develop habits and skills, perform role plays that teach them about the most diverse professions and trades and encourage imagination, while socializing with other children.

For her part, the musicologist of the Rayitos de Libertad children’s circle, Marisol Quiala Ramírez, highlighted that the knowledge that children acquire through different areas of development such as the mother tongue, elementary notions of Mathematics, Physical Education, Music , Plastic Arts, Socio-Moral, Knowledge of the world of objects and Phonic Analysis.

And is the centers of this kind provide the physical develop and mental harmonic of the kids they prevent illnesses, transfer to family life the hygienic and educational customs and habits of the institution and help parents to better know and guide their children.

Children’s circles, places of dreams, wonders and teachings, celebrate their 62nd anniversary today. Congratulations for so much love! (ALH)



Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon