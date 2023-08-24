Bandec, computer and Xetid, assets with common goals

Wide popular acceptance was noticed at the trade fair that today workers from Branch 3471 of Bank of Credit and Trade (Bandec) together with specialists from Xetid Matanzas and the Union of Informaticians of Cuba (UIC) carried out in this city to promote bankarization .

On Calle Ayuntamiento corner to Medio, users requested their Multibanca card for free to access electronic payment channels and were also advised on the use of digital gateways.

“The Bank of Credit and Trade tries to provide customer service based on their needs,” Yanetsy Chávez Camaraza, Bandec Matanzas provincial director, told the Cuban News Agency.

It is an experience that is repeated and that puts more experts at the service of the public, who were able to install the Enzona and Transfermóvil applications in the place, explained Ailín Lozano Lozano, a Communication and Marketing specialist at Bandec.

Another novelty that this type of event has in the area outside the branches is that in addition to the Multibanca card, the magnetic cards that customers requested at the branch at least 15 days before the fair are also delivered, he argued.

Opening savings accounts in its various modalities, generating the PIN of the Multibanca card in the case of holders who have lost it and need it to be able to register again in the Transfermóvil or in Enzona, were also possibilities at the fair. ️️

Eliminating Transfermóvil records on lines that are no longer in use and requesting new magnetic cards were also services available to customers with the assistance of specialists.

To promote the bankarization process in the country, the province of Matanzas organizes actions with the perspective of the integrated work of fundamental actors in this process, to guide users and enhance their possibilities of using electronic payment channels. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon