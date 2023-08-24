In the Children’s Circles of Jagüey Grande, the process of adaptation of the boys and girls newly admitted to the institution is currently being developed, as a fundamental support for working mothers.

In one of these centers, the Hermanitos Angolanos Educational Institution, the adaptation of twelve infants is carried out, of which eight correspond to the second year of life and four to the third year, according to Leticia Cobas Anaya, director of that circle.

Cobas Anaya added that in the first three days the family participates together with the little ones for familiarization, and then they gradually separate. In a meeting prior to the process, guidance was given on compliance with the regulations in the center and on hygienic and sanitary measures.

The territory of Jagüey has five Children’s Circles, three in the municipal capital, one in the town of Agramonte and one in Torriente, institutions responsible for preparing the little ones for their school stage based on independence, sociability and own creativity. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon