Assembly process continues prior to the XII Congress of the UJC

The assembly process of the Union of Young Communists continues in the province of Matanzas prior to the XII National Congress of the organization.

From student and work centers, the members of the UJC reflect in their experiences the commitment to the continuity of the revolutionary work.

Daniela Delgado will represent the University of Matanzas and the youth of this territory at the great event. The direct delegate recognized the high responsibility that she has “in times when the country needs the support of its young people more than ever.”

Faithful to the legacy of the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution, the people of Matanzas also express concerns and suggestions in pursuit of an organization that is even more similar to its members.

The province will be present at the XII National Congress of the Union of Young Communists to begin in the first days of February in Havana after a successful and fertile assembly process. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon