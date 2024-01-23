The gesture of a Canadian that could encourage the practice of baseball in Matanzas

A total of 150 gloves and balls for baseball practice have arrived from the northern nation of Canada to children in the province of Matanzas, LJ Abramovitch, a repeat tourist from the famous resort of Varadero, published on his Facebook profile.

“My goal for our next trip is 50 gloves,” announced Abramovitch, who in the last 12 years has stayed many times at the Sol Palmeras hotel in Playa Azul, the first facility under mixed management to emerge in Cuba that operates from the May 10, 1990.

Giving baseball gloves to children in Cuba is a way to make them smile, he confessed. «So far I have bought 27… There are only 23 left to acquire, he posted. “If any of my friends in the Montreal area have good gloves…, contact me,” he urged.

Apparently, a good part of these items are purchased by Lorne Abramovitch, who also promotes his gesture so that other people join in, an initiative that in some way helps to encourage the practice of pelota, a Cuban national sport, although that purpose does not appear explicit in the publication.

LJ Abramovitch is not unknown. In his profile or in that of the public group Sol Palmeras, our second home, he usually publishes a photo of a worker at this hotel in Cubanacán, accompanied by a short text praising the performance of whoever it is.

When I asked him why he did it, he replied: I write about the workers because they are the ones who make Sol Palmeras so special. I have spent close to 50 weeks at Sol Palmeras over the last 12 years.

If this wasn’t a great resort, why do we keep coming back again and again? I have met so many returning guests over the years like us. In my opinion, they are the best resort in Cuba, an opinion that he expressed some time ago. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon