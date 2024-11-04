Art instructors in Unión de Reyes celebrate their anniversary

The art instructors of the José Martí Brigade in Unión de Reyes celebrated the twentieth anniversary of its creation with an artistic gala at the Pablo Quevedo municipal cultural center.

During the day, they gave those present the best of their talent through different artistic demonstrations.

Liseydis Mas Castillo, who directs the brigade, expressed the importance of the activities carried out to commemorate the anniversary.

The Commander of the Revolution, Fidel Castro Ruz, promoted the creation of the brigade with the purpose of bringing art to neighborhoods and communities. Since its origin, art instructors play a fundamental role in the promotion and dissemination of culture and art in various communities, especially among the youngest. Their work has been a beacon of creativity and education, inspiring generations to appreciate and participate in the arts.

The First Secretary of the Party in the municipality, Arlen González Luis, highlighted the work of these men and women, mostly young people, in order to preserve the identity values ​​of Cuban culture.

On this twentieth anniversary, the effort and dedication of all the instructors who have been part of this noble mission stands out. Their passion for art and education has left an indelible mark on the lives of many. Looking to the future, the Brigade remains committed to its mission, ready to continue inspiring and transforming lives through art. (ALH)



Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon

