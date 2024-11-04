Revolutionary fighters advocate for changes in the organization

The delegates to the Sixth Provincial Conference of the Association of Combatants of the Cuban Revolution (ACRC) in Matanzas called for changes in the statutes related to the conditions for entry and the amount of contributions, strengthening political-ideological work and support for those most in need.

The president of the ACRC, Major General José Antonio Carrillo Gómez, praised the need to rejuvenate the organization, for which it is necessary to make changes to the Statutes during the National Conference. Carrillo also said that today the growth processes are not carried out adequately, because they only generally take into account members of regular units. However, reservists are part of an essential pool for the work of the ACRC and its strengthening.

The participants addressed topics such as popular recreational shooting and exchanged experiences from municipalities such as Limonar and Cárdenas; self-financing and the finances of the non-governmental organization. At the meeting, they elected delegates to the Sixth National Conference, including the President of the National Assembly of People’s Power and the Council of State, Esteban Lazo Hernández, and the new executive in the province, headed by Roger Almeda Rodríguez.

In his keynote address, the Member of the Provincial Committee of the Party, Yosveny Verdeal, highlighted the work of the members and called on them to aim for growth in membership and to take into account the strength of the reservists with outstanding work, the Defense Councils at different levels and Territorial Troop Militias, production and defense brigades and others.

The attendees at the meeting evaluated the work of the Association of Combatants of the Cuban Revolution in the last five years after the extensive process from the base and the municipal conferences. In Matanzas, the Association is made up of more than 18 thousand members in some 700 base delegations.

As part of the Conference, they placed a wreath at the monument honoring the Heroes of Playa Girón at the headquarters of the Central Army. In a ceremony, they handed out membership cards to new members of the ACRC, including the Motorized Public Order Agent, Amanda Rodríguez Beltrán, and the member of the FAR, Frank Ernesto Montes de Oca. (ALH)



Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon

