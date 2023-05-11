Feliz 2023

Approve new economic actors

Aurora López Herrera 9 horas ago English Deja un comentarios 53 Vistas

The Ministry of Economy and Planning announced the approval of 67 new economic actors, as part of the measures to promote economic and social development. Of these, 63 are private MSMEs and 4 are state MSMEs.

Of this national total, only one belongs to Matanzas: the so-called COHISE, belonging to the provincial head municipality and designed for cleaning buildings and Industrial facilities.

Micro, small and medium enterprises are economic actors withlegal personality, both state and private, dedicated to the production of goods and services and that are classified by size according to their characteristics.

The State promotes state and private MSMEs in activities that are strategic or of socioeconomic interest, such as technology-based activities and those with a high impact on local development, for example. For such purposes, the creation of development funds, granting of facilities, advice and specialized attention, among other elements, is foreseen.

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon

 
