Letters and numbers party in Colón

A parade of costumes about children’s literary works throughout the José de la Luz y Caballero primary school in Colón served as recognition of the first grade pioneers.

The presence of the family is important because of the support for the teaching-educational process, and now the students have overcome an important stage in the acquisition of knowledge and carry out the Festival I already know how to read, write and calculate.

Accompanied by the pets that facilitated learning, they demonstrate their skills in reading small texts and calculating, turning the activity into a party of letters and numbers.

The Festivals I know how to read, write and calculate are a sample of inclusive education and these days they are held in all the schools of primary education in the municipality of Colón, with activities where the link between the school, the family and the community is shown.



Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon