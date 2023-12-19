The 101st anniversary of the University Student Federation (FEU) will be celebrated in Matanzas on December 20, for which an extensive program of cultural and sports activities is organized.

The president of the organization at the Yumurina House of Higher Studies, Randy Monteslier López, highlights the holding of the virtual Scientific Workshop 101 Making History and the call for photographic contests. They will also hold sports matches with the University of Medical Sciences, and a meeting of the Chair of the Latin American and Caribbean Continental Organization (OCLAE).

“On December 20 we will hold the provincial event in Colón, which won the headquarters of the central activities. Throughout this month we plan to honor those who contribute to the proper functioning of our organization, and on the 22nd we will develop our central activity,” declared Ángel Félix Almeida Rodríguez, president of the Matanzas University of Medical Sciences.

During the day of entertainment they will present the Alma Máter, To a future teacher and Golden Chalk awards. These are recognitions to students, teachers and institutions for their support of the organization and outstanding participation in the activities.

Among the events developed in the current course, the VI Meeting of Chemical Engineering Students, the XV National Festival of Amateur Artists, the Model of Nations Bridges and the Yumurinos Sports Games stood out.

Monstelier López praised the increase in scientific work and sociocultural activities in the university community, based on the concerns of its members.

The FEU emerged in 1922 under the guidance of Julio Antonio Mella, as a result of the university reforms carried out in America. It has more than 110 thousand members and adopted as its motto since its inception For a true student political culture.” It maintains relations with a dozen student organizations in Latin America and the world and is associated with OCLAE. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon