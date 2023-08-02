Cuba joins the celebration of the World Breastfeeding Week from August 1 to 7.

Every year, in more than 120 countries, the first week of this month is dedicated to promoting this practice that guarantees adequate growth and development of boys and girls.

Under the auspices of the World Health Organization, the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) and the Ministry of Public Health, this year the campaign revolves around the relationship between breastfeeding and work.

It happens that more than 500 million working women do not have the essential protection of maternity in national laws.

Hence, among other purposes, it is intended to involve leaders, prominent people and various organizations to improve collaboration and support for breastfeeding in the workplace.

Dagoberto Rivera, coordinator of the Unicef ​​Program in Cuba, emphasized in a recent press conference the benefits it brings not only to families, but also to the health system, in economic terms.

In the same way, he urged to increase the rates of exclusive breastfeeding in Cuba, where according to a survey carried out in 2019, only 40.9% of mothers exclusively breastfed in the first six months of life.

On this issue, Cuba is below the average, both at the regional and global level.

The activity plan for World Breastfeeding Week 2023 on the Island includes different actions, which will include a visit to the Human Milk Banks.

There, women who donate breast milk and mothers who have achieved exclusive breastfeeding for six months and supplemented up to two years and more will be stimulated.

In the Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Unit, a meeting on Breastfeeding in the workplace will be held, with educators and health personnel, in which several families will participate.

In addition, outbreaks will take place in communities and families, to protect, promote and support breastfeeding, with the collaboration of Support Groups in the Family Doctor’s Offices and Human Milk Banks. (ALH)