Volunteer work day developed in Cárdenas

An extensive day of volunteer work was experienced this Sunday the 3rd in Cárdenas. The main tasks were aimed at expanding the conditions in the zeoponic to increase the production of vegetables in this facility. Around 300 people came to weed beds in an area that had not yet been exploited.

The Tourism sector was one of the most represented, and educators, oil workers and builders, groups from the public administration sector and workers from entities subordinate to the territory and the different municipal unions also attended.

Like every Sunday, the local authorities of the Party and Government contributed to the activity, which was dedicated to Latin American Medicine Day, and especially to the Health workers in Cárdenas.

At the end of the day at the zeoponic, the first secretary of the Municipal Committee of the Party, Zaid Díaz Méndez, recognized the performance of those who attended and urged them to publicize the activity so that others can join.

He explained that the large mobilizations will continue until the combatants of the Youth Labor Army come into action, who will permanently attend to the installation, which has nearly 800 stonemasons. In addition, a pond will be created for breeding claria and covered houses to maintain some vegetable production all year round.

Another front where work was carried out this Sunday in Cárdenas was in community support for the Foundry neighborhood by members of the Hicacos construction company, and men from the Varse and Equivar basic service units acted in the collection of debris. A representation of the BCOA 47 changed the roof of the front part of a property, which little by little recovers the essential conditions to be habitable. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon