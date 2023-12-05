The Revolutionary Armed Forces, in conjunction with state organizations, established a work agreement with Azcuba to support the harvest about to begin in the municipality of Los Arabos. They are currently carrying out construction work to prepare a place as a camp at the entrance to the plant itself.

Previously used as a bicycle parking lot, today it shows a different image to receive those who pass through the Youth Labor Army.

A brigade of six self-employed workers hired by the Sugar Agroindustry Services Company, Esazúcar, carries out the constructive actions, and Ismael Mora Silveira, head of that group, explained that the tasks carried out include changing the roof, remodeling rooms for bedrooms and conditioning of bathrooms, kitchen-dining room and service areas and rest rooms.

Before December 15, they have the purpose of completing the work for the incorporation of thirty young people from the EJT willing to give their contribution to the harvest, an important contribution to strengthen the workforce in key points of the industry. (ALH)

