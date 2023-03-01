Varadero the reunion with the sail

Between regattas, sailboats and the tropical climate of one of the most beautiful beaches in the world, the first edition of the Varadero 2023 Sailing Cup took place.

Ensembles representing the national sports team, Cienfuegos, Marina Hemingway and the locals from Matanzas animated the original contest. During three days of competition, there were nine regattas for each contestant class with more than 30 boats, including optims, x-14, laser and windsurfing.

The Cup celebrated the 62nd anniversary of the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation. In addition, it became the culmination of the activities for the British Culture Week in Cuba, with the support of the local authorities.

«This was not a dream only of the Cuban Sailing Federation, but of the people of Matanzas themselves. This event is here to stay, because although this year it has a provincial character, it is of national and foreign interest,» said Eduardo Rodríguez, president of the Federation.

Sustained winds of 24 km/h, few waves and a predominant easterly breeze favored the outcome of the activity. For the members of the national team, the event is part of the preparation for the Central Caribbean and Pan American Games this year.

«We take it as training on the way to the multisport events of 2023. It needs to be maintained, because the conditions of Varadero help in the preparation,» said Jaimet Ruano, bronze medalist at the Central American and Caribbean Games in Playa Santa Marta 2022 in the sunfish modality.

The Varadero Sailing Cup comes to overflow a wide competitive schedule of this nautical discipline. The organizers are already looking closely at the next edition, where masts and rigging will once again fill the Hicacos peninsula.

