In Varadero, more than 600 facilities with health certification

The seaside resort city of Varadero, Cuba’s main sun and beach destination, has 614 facilities that have obtained the certification of More Hygienic and Safe Tourism (T+HS), a program that seeks to preserve the health and safety of customers and workers in the tourism sector.

This was reported by experts from the Ministries of Tourism and Public Health, who carried out an evaluation of the centers that comply with the parameters established by the health authorities, as well as by the World Tourism and Health Organizations, the operators and Tour Operators of the main issuing countries.

The T+HS program is applied both in hotels and rental houses in the province of Matanzas, where Varadero is located, and covers aspects such as risk assessment, review and adaptation of hygiene and disinfection protocols, increased control and prevention measures for staff, compliance with procedures to guarantee food safety and the appropriate adaptation of spaces and mobility.

The delegate of the Ministry of Tourism in Matanzas, Nastia Valdés, highlighted the growth of the facilities that have received this category, which makes it possible to provide a safe and quality service to visitors. He also pointed out that the objective is to turn Cuba into a viable destination in terms of health and well-being, two values that attract foreign tourists.

Varadero is one of the most important tourist destinations in Cuba, with an extension of 22 kilometers of white sand beach and crystal clear waters. It has a wide range of accommodation, gastronomy, leisure and recreation, as well as natural and cultural attractions. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon