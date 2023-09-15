Transformations in Union de Reyes

Compartir Facebook

An exchange to verify the transformations in Unión de Reyes was held by political and government authorities of the province and territory in the hall of the municipal Committee of the Party.

Marieta Poey Zamora, provincial vice governor, explained that the territory must show progress in terms of the economy and take actions to resolve the issues that afflict the population.

Poey Zamora emphasized the construction of children’s houses in the municipality as an alternative to benefit working parents, he insisted on the work of social workers and highlighted their work as one of the most beautiful tasks.

He explained that the work of the neighborhoods in transformation is a matter of vital importance for Cuba in these times, and specified the recovery of the gastronomic centers located in the municipal seat.

He also insisted on differentiated attention to vulnerable cases and mothers of three children. He also detailed the variety of gastronomic and agricultural offers that can be used for people with some type of illness.

For the authorities of Unionense and the province, it is a necessity to continue strengthening the comprehensive image of the territory, diversify productions, draw up strategies to provide a quality service with varied and enormous offers for the people and maintain balance in prices.

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon