Cárdenas will join to the night of the Heritage

The city of Cárdenas will join the celebration of Heritage Night, an event that brings together Spanish and Latin American cities with the aim of disseminating their cultural and heritage wealth.

Heritage Night will be held here on Saturday, September 16, coinciding with International World Heritage Day. During the day, the Coordinating Group for the creation of the Office of the City Conservator organized a program of cultural activities that will begin at the Oscar María de Rojas Museum with a discussion about the historical monuments of the municipality, followed by an exhibition by artists from the plastic arts at the Conrado Walter Massaguer Art Gallery, who worked in the interior of La Dominica.

The closing will be in Plaza Colón, where a parade and other cultural manifestations will reach.

Heritage Night is an initiative that emerged in 2018 on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Group of World Heritage Cities of Spain (GCPHE), a non-profit organization that brings together 15 Spanish cities recognized by UNESCO. In this 2023 edition, the event extends for the first time to three Latin American countries: Mexico, Peru and Cuba.

