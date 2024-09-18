Training of reserve political cadres begins

The training program for the reserve of political cadres began on September 16 at the José Smith Comas Party School in Matanzas, on the occasion of the anniversary of the Committees for the Defense of the Revolution and the birth of the martyr whose name the institution bears. Clovis Ortega Castañeda, PhD in Political Science and Dean of the Faculty, presented the objectives of the course, aimed at training the cadres that the Revolution needs, with principles and ethics.

The program, with an enrollment of around 60 people, will last 10 weeks, with a month of theoretical preparation, internships in their respective territories and extracurricular activities.

The first secretary of the Provincial Committee of the Party, Mario Sabines Lorenzo, accompanied by other political authorities and mass organizations in the territory, recognized the attitude of the students to face new responsibilities in the midst of the difficulties that the country is experiencing, and expressed his confidence that they will be able to assume the current challenges. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon