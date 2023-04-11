Tony Avila and his Universes in the Junco Palace

After a month without make the grief Trovarte, the singer-songwriter Tony Avila were back to the inside yard of the Junco Palace Museum, of Matanzas.

Accompanied by the percussionist of his group, Skakira Torna, Ávila delighted those present for more than two hours with twenty songs, including compositions from the Universo album.

From their most recent record production, they entertained the night Solo mañana, Necesito and Lluvia. Cubas, La yunta and El peso cubano also vibrated.

As a complement to La choza de Chaco y Chicha, La mocha de Chacho arrived, a guaracha perfectly illustrated by the plastic artist Adrián Gómez Sancho on a canvas that accompanied the musical appointment.

The piece Mother showed the sensitive themes of the singer-songwriter, which he gives away in each of his presentations as an eternal tribute of love.

The public was not limited to being a passive receiver and put the singer-songwriter in trouble on more than one occasion with musical demands that were out of the script. This is how Atrapasueños and Give me a kiss without colors arrived, this last soundtrack of the film Irremediably together.

Mi casa.cu marked the closing of the fourth edition of Trovarte, a club that has its space on the second Saturday of each month. (ALH)



Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon