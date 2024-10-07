Third time’s the charm: says young boxing champion from Matanzas

A Cuban squad of eight boxers will represent the flagship of the national sport in the upcoming World Youth Boxing Championship, and among them a man from Matanzas will seek to get rid of the «thorn» of the last finals fought in foreign competitions.

Yoelvis Tejera, in the 63.5-kilogram division, will have the privilege. Originally from the municipality of Unión de Reyes, the current national youth champion will arrive with the backing of two runner-up titles in the Junior World Cup in 2023 and 2024, both held in Montenegro.

The world championship will take place on Montenegrin soil. The city of Budva will host the event.

«We have had a good preparation and we have worked on the technical and physical aspects. We feel good about going for the medal that the people are asking for and that I want,» Tejera told journalist Guillermo Rodríguez at the Holveín Quesada National School, in the midst of the whirlwind of training.

He also highlighted that the coaches emphasize defense and striking, pillars for obtaining a good result. In the lower categories, the player from Unión has a formidable record with pioneer and school crowns.

The Cuban squad is completed by Ángel Sober (48 kg), Kevin Sánchez (54 kg) and Yojander Fuentes (57 kg). Also on the list are David Espinosa (67 kg), Yurisniel Abreu (75 kg), Jorge Luis Mayeta (80 kg) and Javier Rawlins (86 kg).

In total, 660 participants from 88 countries confirmed their presence in Montenegro for the men’s and women’s youth boxing competition. This prestigious youth event is scheduled from October 22 to November 3. Cuba won two golds, one silver and three bronzes during the last competition of this type held in Alicante, Spain.

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon

