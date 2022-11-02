The Popular Bank office implement extra box service

Saving popular bank office(SPB) in Matanzas implement the box service since October as alternative in view of the electric fluid deficit and the frequent connection lost of the ATM .

This variant allows to the clients access to their cash through national coins magnetic cards. until now expended card and the(SPB) are enabled to this option and they study the credit bank and trade incorporation (Bandec).

To realize this cash extraction the client must carry installed and updated the app called transfer movil on his cellphone. The minimum amount to extract is 25 pesos and 5000 max , the client must scan the QR code signposted in each office and key the figure , beside of fill this cash extraction manual model , with data as the ID and go to the box.

¨Ones of the service facilities of extra box is to be realized don´t need electric fluid whit ought connection pointed by Luis Alberto Aguiar boss of the electronic banking department in Matanzas¨.

According to Aguiar Vega ,in Matanzas city you can apply for the extra box service in the area of Anexa beach and the saving boxes of El Naranjal, New Town ,Ceiba Mocha and the Middle and America besides of two branch offices located in the Contreras street and Rueda Dentada park at 8:00 am to 3:00 pm and 8:00 am and 11:00 am on Saturdays.