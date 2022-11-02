Mejor sin Bloqueo
Banco Popular de Ahorro
El servicio de caja extra implementado desde el mes de octubre en las sucursales del Banco Popular de Ahorro representa una alternativa para la extracción de dinero en efectivo por parte de los clientes. Foto: Edgar Moraga

The Popular Bank office implement extra box service

Anylisec Grau Boffill

Saving popular bank office(SPB) in Matanzas implement the box service since October as alternative  in view of  the electric fluid deficit and the frequent connection lost of the ATM .

This variant allows to the clients access to their cash through national coins magnetic cards. until now expended card and the(SPB) are enabled to this option   and they study the credit bank and trade incorporation (Bandec).

To realize this cash  extraction the client must carry installed and updated the app called transfer movil  on his cellphone. The minimum amount to extract is 25 pesos and 5000 max , the client must scan the QR code signposted in each office and key the figure , beside of fill this cash extraction manual model , with data as the ID and go to the box.

¨Ones of the service facilities of extra box is to be realized don´t  need electric fluid whit ought connection  pointed by Luis Alberto Aguiar boss of the electronic banking department in Matanzas¨.

According to Aguiar Vega ,in Matanzas city you can apply for the extra box service in the area of Anexa beach and the saving boxes of El Naranjal, New Town ,Ceiba Mocha and the Middle and America besides of two branch offices located in the Contreras street and Rueda Dentada park  at 8:00 am to 3:00 pm and 8:00 am and 11:00 am on Saturdays.

 

