Mejor sin Bloqueo
Foto: ACN

Big repair advance on the main road of the Canimar bridge

Redacción TV Yumurí 4 horas ago English Deja un comentarios 23 Vistas

The substitution of a vertical upright ,besides the construction of the temporary facilities to give other jobs ,between the repair quest in the Canimar bridge ,located in the 119 miles of the main road between the Limonar town and this city.

Just like reported in exclusive the News Cuban agency Raciel Armas Perdomo boss of the project group of the No Agricultural Cooperative Sancof, as a part of the recover process of the bridge its foresees the reload (support piece) for day ,until complete 14.

For the security of the piece , whit the objective of complete it this December,24  its count whit a generator in the area  , its reserve to guarantee the different tasks ,especially those related.

The responsible of the repair says the principal action to restore the functionality of the structure  the beams substitution ,the cleaning and painting throughout with the participation of 30 workers.

The last October,24 by the Security National Commission indication the transit was closed the  both ways in the central road located in the 116 miles Ibarra  and Caoba 121 miles.

Post Views: 25

Etiquetas

Acerca Redacción TV Yumurí

Le puede interesar

Handball players from Matanzas for tickets to San Salvador 2023

Six handball players from Matanzas make up the Cuban team prior to the start in …

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *

TV Yumurí en Telegram
Desarrollado en WordPress | Diseñado por TV Yumurí
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved