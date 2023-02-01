The green comet is already visible

During the next days it will possible to see from the hearth, by first time in 5000 years, the comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF), also know as the green comet.

To see it is possible with the use of binoculars, telescope or naked eye.

The best moment will be in the schedule between the midnight and just before the sunrise pointing to the north east and looking the Polar Star in the Little Osa. Indeed, is fundamental that the sky be clear to can observe the comet.

There will be more possibility of see it on zone with a less light contamination.The ideal like always, on rural zones.

The first day of February the comet will pass between the orbits of hearth and Mars to a relative speed of 207 000 Km/h. Is calculated that its core have a diameter of 1600 meters and its line its extend millions km.

That day it will reach its max top of visibility, locating to a distance of a 42 millions km from hearth.

Worth it looking into the stars, will be a incredible opportunity, and only on this occasion you will see it, since its take 50 000 years in orbit around the sun. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon