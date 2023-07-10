Territorial Defense Day is held in Matanzas

The Territorial Defense Day in the municipality of Matanzas contemplated the realization of exercises of the population and actions of the management structures.

The Territorial Exercise was carried out in the defense zone 01-25-09 Naranjal of the Yumurino municipality.

At the beginning of the actions, the president of the Municipal Defense Council, Antonio Víctor González Imbert and the mayor José Anselmo Díaz Muñiz pointed out the economic and social situation of the western territory..

The plan of the day included the implementation of the communications system in war situations; target practice and military exercises against land attacks.

In addition, the leaders of the agencies involved reviewed the food distribution plan in the scenario of enemy aggression.

The soldiers of the Central Army put into practice actions to counter some invasion through the territory.

Simulation of armed confrontation by land.

The activities ended with an act of revolutionary reaffirmation with the participation of the community, municipal authorities and representatives of the Revolutionary Armed Forces. (ALH)

