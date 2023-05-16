Stopping is a social duty

Finally someone deigns to stop! He exclaimed when the car stopped. She had already given up hope that someone would bring her closer to her home. He had been signaling to every driver of a state vehicle that passed through the stop for more than an hour.

Some did not even notice it; others indicated with their hand the opposite direction; and there were some who pointed downwards with their index finger, as a sign that they were completing the journey further ahead, while moments later they were perceived as far away.

There was no shortage of those who, impertinently, nodded a NO with their head. These are behaviors that we see daily at stops and collection points in our cities.

There are many drivers who are insensitive to those who suffer from the public transport deficit, adopting a rather reprehensible attitude, unacceptable at present.

No matter how many measures are adopted and resolutions are issued, they always find a way to circumvent what is established.

Administrative provisions are not complied with, even in the presence of popular inspectors, whom they disrespect with their conduct when, having transportation capacity, they disobey their instructions.

It is astonishing, and I would even say sad, that in a society like ours, where solidarity is a deeply rooted value, there are individuals who do not practice it.

Those are the ones that contribute to exacerbate a problem that today appears among the first concerns of Cubans: transportation.

Could it be that they feel they are absolute owners of the media that, even in their hands, have not ceased to be collective property? It is urgent to clarify that providing help represents a social duty.

And in this sense, the directors of the companies have a great share of responsibility and, especially, the heads of transport, who are responsible for ensuring the behavior of their drivers.

Luckily for the lady in the story told before and for everyone, there are those who stop voluntarily, without having to remove their hand or hear the whistle of an inspector.

May those who contribute to making our lives more pleasant receive the deserved praise. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon