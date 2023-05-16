Picking up, washing, drying and sewing are daily tasks in the laundry of the Faustino Pérez Teaching Clinical Surgical Hospital in Matanzas.

There, agile hands are in charge of cleaning multiple garments used by both the medical staff and the patients of the medical institution.

Two brigades work in shifts between 7 in the morning and 7 at night to guarantee the work and operation of operating rooms and hospitalization rooms.

Gustavo Santos Triana is one of those who has worked there since the COVID 19 pandemic began.

He comments that they currently work with few teams.

“However, all the work is going out daily without any complications. There are two washers and a dryer and all the work comes out here daily. In addition, all the clothing from the Provincial Pediatric Hospital is being washed and it is being carried out without any problem.” «First we made masks and then we went through the laundry folding clothes, classifying and providing support in everything that was necessary. Here the collective is the best, I don’t want another. We all get along well and work evenly and together.”

The anonymous work of these men and women also contributes to providing a better hospital service in terms of improving the quality of life of the people of Matanzas who have a delivery referral at the Faustino Pérez Teaching Clinical Surgical Hospital, even with a lot of work ahead. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon