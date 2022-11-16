Sticks out Curmeric among news of nature drugs

The Curmeric stands out among news of nature drugs now available pharmacy network of the province of Matanzas to the free sell. Its about a product that contain curcuma excerpts and with tested effects anti-inflammatory e immunomodulators.

The Dr. Avelino Plat Garcia, technical principal and development of the pharmacy company and Optic of Matanzas, explain that about of a medicine that in the course of the covid epidemic it was utilized with good result in province as Granma and Ciego de Avila and after of that period was extended for al the country

«Are nasal drops that have double effect, preventive and healthy. Above of other homeopathic complex as the Prevengovir, PrevengovirDengue, is not only used to prevention and treatment of vial diseases, but also bacterial diseases of respiratory origin, so it has a large spectrum»

The province stimulates the production of medicines of the natural medicine and traditional as a option against the deficit of the industrial medicines. Plat Garcia comment that the Plan to 2022 is around of 6.4 millions of jars.

«Nevertheless, the close of month of October already have 6 millions 594 thousand jars. Namely, that with two month in advance we made complete with a parcel, There are products that are replaced of the one that are missing that we have in industrial medicines, that today ascend to 39 floors in the province. For that we prioritized the antidepressant, the diuretics, anti-inflammatory and the analgesic in such a way they can palliate the industrial medicine deficit»

The pharmacy network offers all this gamma of nature medicines with a great demand by the population. The personal advice is very important to each person bought that can be most helpful. This modality have effect tested about the health and its use allow to get better the live quality of the patient afflicted by different diseases.(ALH).

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon