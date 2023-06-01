Caida en Combate de José Martí
Sessions in Varadero First International Congress on Childhood and Adolescence

A week to discuss public policies focused on child and adolescent care, as well as the creation of protective environments for these age groups from the family, the school, the health system and social relations. That is the proposal of the First International Congress on Children and Adolescents “Growing to the Future”.

The conclave takes place from May 28 to June 2 at the Plaza América Convention Center in Varadero. The event brings together more than 300 delegates and guests from around thirty countries virtually and in person.

Keyla Estévez García, director of the Center for Youth Studies, exposed the need for more protected childhoods in the face of the technological environment in which the world lives, childhoods where healthy recreation and leisure have space.

Courses, debates, workshops, exchanges and conferences are also part of the days of the Congress.

The representative of the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) in Cuba, Alejandra Trossero, reaffirmed the will and support for the Caribbean nation in key areas for child and adolescent development such as education and health. In addition, the directive pointed out the consolidation of legal strategies that endorse the work carried out in the field of protection of children, adolescents and young people.

In the same way, he ratified Cuba as a benchmark in the care of this age group, while indicating his own action models from sustainability environments and praised the initiative of the First International Congress on Children and Adolescents.

