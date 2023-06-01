Caida en Combate de José Martí

Analyzes Temporary Working Group economic and productive issues in Matanzas

Lieutenant Governor Marieta Caridad Poey Zamora headed the temporary working group at the provincial government headquarters, where various issues of interest to the population of Matanzas were discussed.

It was noted that daily milk production has increased by 8 percent compared to the previous month, thanks to the arrival of the fluvial months.

The Electric Company forecasts a deficit of 55 megawatts for the closing of May 31. The directors of the UBE called on the population to redouble prevention in the face of the strong storms that are expected, due to the risk of falling poles and power lines.

Regarding the Basic Basket, it was reported that the distribution of 13 tons of compote corresponding to the month of April is still pending.

In addition, in May the distribution of 9.7 tons of oil and almost 8 tons of coffee remain, while for June rice and sugar are reported pending receipt in 608 of the 700 warehouses in the province.

On the other hand, the Empresa de Acueductos y Alcantarillados in Matanzas reports 13 damages to the pumping services.

In other matters, the Housing Plan closes the month of May with the completion of 192 houses. However, the repeated failure of the municipality of Los Arabos regarding the number of registrations planned for the legalization of houses stands out.

