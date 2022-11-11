Scrabble in Matanzas: More than a board of letters

Alejandro Porto is hurry in the hallways of the Universidad de Matanzas. On his way is intercepted by a couple of students. Behind of the engineer chemical endures a passion by the scrabble.

This player-promoter, who is Coordinator in Matanzas of the Promoter Group of Scrabble of Cuba, he has as places of encounters with the participants interested the Provincial Library Gener y del Monte and the provincial Academy of Chess Jose Raul Capablanca. Nevertheless, now the house of high studies Yumurina come back to the epicenter of this table game in the territory.

«Before the pandemic existed a big scrabble movement in the university. Now we are looking the rescue of this mode with the interactive games of the different faculties. The purpose is get into the scrabble in the competitive calendar of the university sports games. Besides, we want to make players to events both locals and nationals«, says Porto.

The principal missions of the group QBA(a words game named by Cuba)is to promote and divulge the scrabble practice through a competition program annual, lessons, workshop, didactic activities for all edge persons with emphasis with the old person and kids, by the benefits that provides as make better the vocabulary, the orthography, the language and the memory exercise.

«The game consist in make from so many words as we can starting with seven initial letters. The words are formed in a horizontal or vertical way, always in coincidence with the previous . In the board besides, appear boxes that duplicate or make bigger the value of the play, it seems to me very interesting and is a good strategy to learn language» expressed by one of the participants in the announcement.

This game is a hobby of words more seller in the world and in hall of the fame of the boards games in United States, occupies the second place after the monopoly, its arrive to Cuba at the beginning of this century through independent friends from Puerto Rico who shows to Rene Mesa Garcia, who is the founder of the general coordinator group. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon