Santiago de Cuba recovers the leadership of the 62 SNB

The Santiago de Cuba team achieved an impressive rise to first place in the table. In addition, he highlighted an exceptional game in which not a single hit or run was allowed. Next, we will tell you all the details of this day.

Santiago de Cuba regains leadership

The Santiago Wasps retook the lead after a combination of their victory against Matanzas and Mayabeque’s two losses against Las Tunas. The Santiago team managed to defeat the Crocodiles from Matanzas for the second consecutive day, with a final score of 6-4. In this game, Osday Silva was the protagonist by driving in three runs and establishing himself as the leader in RBIs with a total of 66.

Hurricanes of Mayabeque yield to the Leñadores Tuneros

For their part, the Huracanes de Mayabeque suffered two defeats against the Leñadores de Las Tunas. The final scores of the games were 3-0 and 10-3 in favor of Las Tunas. In the second game, the legendary player Danel Castro, the only player in the history of Cuban baseball with 29 seasons, hit his 250th lifetime home run. Pitcher Alberto Pablo Civil added his eleventh save in the opener, while Alejandro Meneses (4H, 2K) earned the victory without issuing walks.

No Hit No Run by Osdany Rodríguez

Highlighting the individual performance of the day, the young pitcher from Villa Clara Osdany Rodríguez achieved a game of zero hits and zero runs against Sancti Spíritus, becoming number 65 in the history of the national series to achieve this feat. Osdany, with 9.0 innings pitched, 8 strikeouts and 8 walks, led the Villa Clara Leopardos to a 7-0 victory, keeping their playoff aspirations alive. In statements to the local Santa Clara press, the 22-year-old pitcher said he focused mainly on straight pitches, as he felt he dominated them and used few breaking balls.

Industriales and Granma: Rise and Renewed Hope

After an unfortunate first half of the season, the Industriales and Granma teams have managed to maintain an ascending pace in the championship. Both teams record seven wins in the last ten games, which has renewed the hopes of their fans.

Industrial Beats Pinar del Río

The Leones from the capital managed to get the Vegueros out of the qualifying zone with an overwhelming 8-2 victory. The team showed an outstanding performance, dominating both in hitting and pitching. This victory allows them to stay in the fight for a place in the playoffs.

Granma Crushes Cienfuegos

For their part, the Alazanes de Granma demonstrated their strength by crushing the Cienfuegos with a resounding score of 15-2. In this game, César García had a winning start and was supported by Alexquémer Sánchez’s five RBIs, which contributed significantly to the team’s victory.

Results in Other Games

In other matches of the day, Artemisa’s team achieved a tight 6-5 victory over Holguín, while Ciego de Ávila beat Guantánamo with a score of 8-5. The match between La Isla and Camagüey was suspended due to rain.

Positions table

Regarding the standings, Santiago de Cuba remains in first place with a record of 33-23. They are closely followed by Mayabeque (31-24), Artemisa (30-24), Matanzas (31-25), Las Tunas (29-24), Sancti Spíritus (28-26), Holguín (29-27) and Ciego de Avila (27-26). Villa Clara is in tenth position with a 28-27 record, while Industriales and Pinar del Río share eleventh place with 28-28 records. Granma (27-29), La Isla (26-28), Camagüey (25-31), Cienfuegos (21-35) and Guantánamo (19-35) complete the ranking.

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon