Elected Governor and Vice Governor of the province of Matanzas

As reported by the Provincial Government of Matanzas website, the delegates of the Municipal Assemblies of People’s Power in Matanzas elected, through a free, equal, direct and secret vote, the following:

✅ Mario Sabines Lorenzo as Governor, with 95.57% for the position.

✅ Marieta Poey Zamora as Lieutenant Governor with 96.26%.

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon