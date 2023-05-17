Rey Pantoja: between the trova, the forgetfulness and the certainty

When the chords of any of his songs sound, you know that it will be full of poetry, that you should enjoy what is counting without interruptions. We can say that his artistic life began when the director of the Bayamo municipal concert band told his parents that he had rhythm. He enrolled in the Conservatory of Music in his city to study classical guitar, although he learned the popular guitar with the troubadour Nerio González.

“I was born without nails, in their place some fragile tissues came out. Because of this peculiarity, one of my teachers called me to take the exam in three for the level pass at the Conservatory. I did it like that. I traveled to Havana to study in the recently created chair of tres and lute at the National School of Art.

“The School was the place to which every young musician aspired. It was an adventure. I discovered jazz, received classes from extraordinary beings such as Efraín Amador, and shared a room with greats of Cuban culture such as Alain Pérez, Alexander Abreu and David Blanco.

“At that time timba was popular. For the students it was a luxury to belong to the groups of Paulito FG, el Médico de la Salsa or NG la Banda, but I met Frank Delgado and that more urban trova. From Granma I came with a certain culture about what the song was, but the Havana trova invited me to rediscover that poetry. He asked his friends to listen to a verse by Liuba María Hevia and Frank himself, while he played the tres with the Septeto Habana. I decided to experiment with trova, which is what keeps me alive to this day.

“Upon graduating, I formed the duo Lien y Rey with Lien Rodríguez. Like all young people, in the social service we went out to eat the world, we recorded some records and we did several concerts. He wrote instrumentals for cello and tres, and people found that unusual sound attractive. Then, Lien is awakened by that need to make songs ”.

—What elements distinguish the songs of Lien and Rey?

—Some people say that trova is a way of life, it’s an attitude. I consider that it is also a form of artistic and convincing resistance. When I listen to our first songs, I am surprised by the madness with which we assume to defend this musical genre. We did not consider accompaniment as a complement or prop, but rather as important as our speech, he maintained. It is precisely what distinguishes us.

—After more than two decades together, the duo separates, what was it like to go on stage alone?

—Getting over any break is difficult, although I thought the duo would continue despite the divorce. I decided to undertake and I dusted off some of my songs that had never been edited. The main concern came because I always served as a second voice. I was scared by the reaction of the spectators.

“The first concert was in the Colonial Patio. Musicians, friends and members of the public congratulated me on the magic that was experienced there and I decided to continue with this project”

—How much of Rey is there on your records?

I do not leave something that does not identify me. The first solo album is called Naturaleza, which shows Rey as she is. It was recorded in the White Room without any artifice or clothing. It is my cover letter.

“The next record production is about my vision of Cuban music. In my songs several Cuban elements appear that may not be so explicit, but they are there. Those who listen to it will find guaracha, son, guajira, bolero and of course, song”.

—Who are you when you’re away from the stage?

—Laughter characterizes me, it is a constant. With my family and my friends I am fun. It bothers me how badly done and having to deal with people who don’t understand the artist or who take us for fools. I am an ordinary Cuban. I always explain to my daughter that you have to return to the mud at some point. You can be on top, you can make a record and even win a Grammy, but it’s nice to go back to where it all started. Rising and falling is educational, because you respawn stronger. That is precisely what life is about, that is why I enjoy being close to people.

«I love to greet everyone, I am extremely clueless and look straight into the eyes.»

—If you had to blame life for something, what would it be?

—We are in the world to learn and everything happens for a reason. Everything we do transcends, and we must be consistent with it. What can we reproach if we are the only ones responsible? (ALH)



Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon