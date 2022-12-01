Receive Theater The Station New International Award

Station Theater received the recognition to The Best Show in the category of theater for children or childhood by the put in scene «A girl with winds»

The award deserved by its participation in the 13th International Festival of Theater to the childhood and the youth(FITIJ) of Santo Domingo, Republica Domenicana, the last October month recognize the dedication of The Stations of educative art and creative for kids.

The put in scene inspire in the poetry for kids of Dora Alonso count with the protagonist of the actors and creators Maria Laura German, Arlettis Cazorla, Ivan Garcia and Zene Calero to who Ruben Dario Salazar, principal of the theater The Stations thanked on its social media the delivery in the International Festival.

During 10 functions The Stations of Matanzas took to the school Iberia of Santiago de of the Gentlemen, the National Theater Eduardo Brito, Nova theater, House of Theater or Theater Guloya of Dominicana the quality, taste and the love for the art of the Matanceros. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon