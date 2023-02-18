Provincial school of the Party in Matanzas: 46 years of Formation and Capable

Provincial school of the Communist Party Jose smith Comas, from Matanzas welcomed the session of the 6th event Scientific Science and Political in the construction of the socialism in Cuba, to commemorate the 46 years of create of the docent institution.

The scientific activity include of special way of magistrate conference of the Dr Olga Perez Soto, of the University of the Havana, with the theme of the political economic, the Marxism, the Leninism, and the political in the construction of the socialism in our country.

Until the educative center arrive the candidate to deputies to the National Assemble of the Popular Power with the population of Matanzas to interchange with directives, teachers, and students. The debate included aspect linked to the Cuban electoral system and their samples of democracy, like as the impact of the school in the formation of the political squares of the territory.

The participate outstanding during the dialog the qualities and merit of the candidates and wen can contribute in the solution of social problematic social and economics. In the encounter the member of the Central Committee and first secretary of the Party in Matanzas, Susely Morfa Gonzalez, delivered a recognition to the school by the formative duty, ethic and revolutionary since 46 years in the territory from Matanzas.

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon