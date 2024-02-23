Provincial Party School in Matanzas reaches its 47th anniversary

¡Haz clic para puntuar esta entrada! (Votos: 0 Promedio: 0 )

The Provincial School of the José Smith Comas Party, in Matanzas, celebrates 47 years since it was created under the principle of improving political cadres from the people and based on their interests.

With new study and teaching methods governed by the purpose of preparing managers and officials more committed to public administration, the current Yumurina faculty received recognition from the provincial body of the Party and remains enrolled in an organic system of revolutionary instruction.

“This teaching force firmly defends and promotes the Marxist-Leninist philosophy, convinced that the theory and its practice are the most fair for the Cuban people. Special mention and sign of guarantee are the thousands of men and women comprehensively prepared throughout this entire framework of socialist construction,” said Pedro Echeverría Pérez, head of the Organization Department of the Provincial Committee of the Party.

Become a political training center, the José Smith Comas School preserves the primary objective of self-improvement. (ALH)

Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon