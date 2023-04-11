Promotes a career in Journalism Matanzas University College

For the first time in its history, the University of Matanzas (UM) develops the University College of Journalism.

A total of 22 young people are in twelfth grade on the university campus with the aim of receiving prior training to start their career.

“University journalism colleges are an alternative that began last year at the University of Havana and that this course has been extended to other university campuses in the country. They have the purpose of preparing future journalism students and integrating them into the career, university life and its traditions”, expressed exclusively for TV Yumuri Odalis Alberto, dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities of the UM. «The course will be divided into two fundamental stages, the first with the basic subjects of 12th grade and the second dedicated to professional preparation,» concluded Alberto. Intensive vocational training and differentiated treatment with actions aimed at training and professional guidance will be the main objective of the second stage of the academic year. «I feel very motivated, I love the atmosphere that is breathed here at the University. I consider it a wonderful experience and I can’t wait to start my degree», said Luis Díaz, a student. Organizing and guaranteeing the adequate preparation of these young people becomes the main challenge for the group of university professors.

As the only access route to the journalism career, the University Colleges represent a fundamental pillar to promote the improvement of the new generations of journalists in Matanzas. (ALH)



Translated by Casterman Medina de Leon